In January 2018, Revelstoke RCMP and Search and Rescue Volunteers searched the Boulder Mountain Area for two lost snowmobilers. (File)

Calgary man dies in snowmobiling incident near Revelstoke

Boulder Mountain is a popular snowmobiling area west of the city

A Calgary man died while snowmobiling near Revelstoke last weekend.

According to the B.C. Coroners Service, the incident occurred in the Sugar Bowl at Boulder Mountain, when a snowmobiler in his 50s came to “his unexpected death”. He was snowmobiling at the time of his death. Revelstoke Search and Rescue responded to the incident.

Boulder Mountain is roughly 10 kilometres west of the city.

The B.C. Coroners Service continued that it’s in the early stages of its fact-finding investigation to determine how, where, when and by what means.

Black Press has reached out to the RCMP for comment and will update with their response.

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kamloops killer who claims victim stabbed himself has appeal dismissed
Next story
Watch out for scams, clickbait in the wake of Kobe Bryant’s death: Better Business Bureau

Just Posted

UPDATE: Traffic moving again after single-vehicle crash on Kelowna’s Bennett Bridge

Traffic looks to be flowing again on the northbound lanes of the bridge

New coach hits off new season with Kelowna Falcons

Kelowna Falcons name Hayden Pewitt as manager

Lake Country man accused of sexual assault found not guilty due to alibi

Justice Dennis Hori determined a reasonable doubt in the Crown’s case against Robert Copeland

UBC to be first Canadian institution to join open science platform

The new service aims to make transparency, collaboration and reproducibility easier

Top spots to watch the Superbowl in Kelowna

A look at venues with great deals, big screens and game-level volume

B.C. reports first coronavirus in Vancouver region

First patient visited Wuhan, China, reported symptoms

VIDEO: Canada looking to help 126 Canadians quarantined in China for coronavirus

China has confirmed more than 4,500 cases of the new virus, with more than 100 deaths

Alessia Cara to host and perform at 2020 Juno Awards

Multi-platinum Canadian singer-songwriter also up for six awards, including Artist of the Year

Watch out for scams, clickbait in the wake of Kobe Bryant’s death: Better Business Bureau

Kobe Bryant and his daughter were killed in a helicopter crash near Los Angeles

Calgary man dies in snowmobiling incident near Revelstoke

Boulder Mountain is a popular snowmobiling area west of the city

Kamloops killer who claims victim stabbed himself has appeal dismissed

Gordon Camille was sentenced to 6 years in a federal penitentiary following a 2018 manslaughter conviction

‘Very disrespectful’: Headstones at Okanagan cemetery damaged by excavation crew

Headstones at Enderby’s Cliffside Cemetery mistakenly driven over by excavation crew

Despite reports of decline, birds flocking to national parks in Canadian Rockies

Recent studies suggest overall bird population has slid by three billion since 1970

Former UN committee member defends stance on B.C.’s Coastal GasLink pipeline

First Nations LNG Alliance accused UN committee, human rights watchdog of not doing their research

Most Read