Calgary man arrested with 4.5 kilograms of cocaine in Ontario

Teh 44-year-old was found with the cocaine in his car

A Calgary man is facing charges after police say they found nearly 4.5 kilograms of cocaine in his car.

Ontario Provincial Police say they stopped the man for an alleged traffic violation in northern Ontario and then searched his vehicle, finding the cocaine.

READ MORE: Opioid overdoses claimed more than 3,200 lives in first nine months of 2018

The 44-year-old has been charged with one count of possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking, and five counts of failing to comply with a recognizance.

He was scheduled to appear in court in Kenora, Ont., on Wednesday.

READ MORE: One dead, 17 injured in North Carolina gas explosion

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Edmonton woman quits Claire’s after refusing to pierce tearful seven-year-old’s ears
Next story
One dead, 17 injured in North Carolina gas explosion

Just Posted

UBC Okanagan medical student makes difference for breast cancer patients

The research compared re-operation rates for breast cancer patients before and after a new surgical guideline was introduced five years ago.

Central Okanagan preparing for flooding, landslides

There is potential risk of high groundwater issues, including saturated soil and land slippages

Kelowna to host inaugural Freeride Days at Big White bike festival

The four day mountain biking event comes July 11 to 14

Time to boil your water in Peachland

The District of Peachland instituted a water quality advisory, effective immediately.

Car on fire at Accent Inns in Kelowna

Firefighters are on scene working to extinguish the flames

One dead, 17 injured in North Carolina gas explosion

“It looks like the front of the Pentagon on 9-11 — but on a very, very small scale”

Edmonton woman quits Claire’s after refusing to pierce tearful seven-year-old’s ears

The company says it has reiterated and clarified its policy to all staff

‘Pay $50,000 for water or leave,’ B.C. First Nation tells non-member residents

Chief says demand for non-member payment part of goal to have boil-water advisory lifted

Ryan Reynolds-produced family game show ‘Don’t’ coming to ABC

Show is being described as both ‘comedic’ and ‘physical’

Book-banning discussed as Chilliwack trustee’s motion on parental consent fails

‘This is Alabama time, and we should stay away from it,’ board chair argues

Search resumes for Merritt cowboy missing since January

Ben Tyner disappeared on Jan. 28

LETTER: Governments are elected to make decisions

Our governments have had a history of believing that immigration is essential for Canada

Wildfire breaks out near Pemberton

The blaze is 50 hectares

Okanagan city chews on homlessness, attainable housing strategies

Multi-page report with recommendations submitted to Vernon council

Most Read