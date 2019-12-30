A draft rendering of what a public campground located on the former Waterway Houseboats property would have looked like. (District of Sicamous Image)

Calgary company outbids Sicamous on former Waterway Houseboats property

BC Supreme Court approves $2.6 million sale to Checkpoint Developments Ltd.

Plans for a new public campground in the Shuswap may have been dashed.

A purchase offer on the former Waterway Houseboats property by the District of Sicamous Development Corporation (DOSDC) is no longer on the table after a competing bid from a Calgary-based company was approved by the BC Supreme Court.

The property, located at 1 Meryvn Road, on the shore of Mara Lake south of Sicamous’ town centre, is up for sale as part of the receivership process initiated by CIBC against the houseboat rental company in June.

The DOSDC, which is owned by the District of Sicamous, submitted a $2 million purchase offer for the 16.33 acre property in late November. The offer was approved by the receiver.

The DOSDC intended to develop the property into a recreation area, including a public beach, park, boat launch and 75 RV and camp sites.

Read More: Sicamous plans to buy former Waterway Houseboats property, build campground

Read More: Proposed Waterway property purchase in hands of Sicamous development corporation

The DOSDC received notice on Dec. 13 that a competing bid of $2.6 million, submitted by Checkpoint Developments Ltd., was going before the court for consideration on Monday, Dec. 16. The competing bid was for the real estate and other items formerly owned by Waterway.

A Dec. 19 report published by the receiver notes that along with the $2 million offer from the DOSDC for the purchase of the real estate, a parallel offer for items on the property was submitted by Able Auctions Ltd. An earlier report states Able’s offer beat three other would-be liquidators with a guarantee the receiver would receive a minimum of $575,000 for the saleable chattel held by Waterway, as well as a split for any sale proceeds exceeding $650,000, with 75 per cent going to the receiver and 25 per cent going to Able.

Read More: More than $13 million owed to creditors by Waterway Houseboats

Read More: 51 out of work as Sicamous’ Waterway Houseboats shuts down

The Dec. 19 report says the offer from Checkpoint was not monetarily superior to the combined offer by the DOSDC and Able. It states a single purchaser for the real estate and other items might result in no site clean-up costs being incurred due to unsold assets remaining after the liquidation.

The DOSDC and the District of Sicamous were granted five days to consider modifying their original offer; they met on Dec. 18 to discuss their options and also invited Checkpoint to discuss their plans for the property. According to the DOSDC, the development firm shares their vision for repurposing the lands.

On Dec. 20, the B.C. Supreme Court approved the sale of Waterway’s lands and other items to Checkpoint.

“Moving forward, the DOSDC and the DOS look forward to working with Checkpoint Developments in redeveloping these lands for its future,” a statement from the DOSDC reads.


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
City seeks $15,000 from Penticton resident for unpaid fines, cannabis debacle
Next story
Number of illegal moose killing ‘disappointing’ in North Okanagan

Just Posted

Number of illegal moose killing ‘disappointing’ in North Okanagan

Conservation Office says this has been a bad year for poaching in Kelowna

Another Indigenous foster child sues Kelowna social workers over misappropriated funds, neglect

Robert Riley Saunders is facing another lawsuit for allegedly stealing money from foster children

Google Maps captures ‘birds’ on Okanagan Highway

Two caught flipping off Street View Car near Peachland

Single vehicle rollover in Glenrosa caused by icy conditions

Vehicle coming down Glenrosa Rd hit ice patch at the Webber Rd. Roundabout

Snowfall warning in effect in Okanagan

Central and North Okanagan expecting 20-30 cms

Blackface, a gifted skull and an ICBC ‘dumpster fire’: B.C.’s top political stories of 2019

Here’s what caught our eye in 2019

South Okanagna Indo-Canadian community donates over $500,000 to local medical foundation

Over the past five years, a group of more than 300 individuals… Continue reading

B.C. teen Amanda Todd’s cyberbullying case could go to court in 2020

Amanda Todd victim in 2012

Animals at Greater Vancouver Zoo suffer ‘boredom and frustration’ Humane Society says

Report calls on Metro Vancouver zoo to upgrade enclosures, stop housing animals ‘unsuited’ to B.C.

One injured in ‘targeted’ Kamloops shooting

Monday morning shooting sends 24-year-old man to hospital

Calgary company outbids Sicamous on former Waterway Houseboats property

BC Supreme Court approves $2.6 million sale to Checkpoint Developments Ltd.

City seeks $15,000 from Penticton resident for unpaid fines, cannabis debacle

Former cannabis dispensary operator ordered to provide City with financial documents by Jan. 8

Canada sends two more groups to Australia to help fight wildfires

Flames have killed 10 people and destroyed 1,000 homes in recent months

Snow and rain warnings issued for parts of B.C. coast, Interior

Peace River, North Thompson, Okanagan Valley, Shuswap regions can expect 15 to 30 cm of snow

Most Read