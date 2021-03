Department responds to third burn pile call in 24 hours Wednesday, March 17

BX Swan Lake Fire Rescue responded to a third burn pile call in 24 hours Wednesday, March 17, just before 4 p.m. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

BX Swan Lake Fire Rescue crews have responded to a third burn pile in their jurisdiction in 24 hours.

The volunteer department was called out to the 7100 block of McLennan Road just before 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 17.

Crews jumped on the fire quickly, knocking it down with shovels.

Crews responded to a pair of burns that got out of control Tuesday, March 16, one right after the other on 25th Avenue, then Silver Star Road.



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

