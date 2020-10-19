The BC Ferries vessel the Queen of Oak Bay. (News Bulletin file photo)

The BC Ferries vessel the Queen of Oak Bay. (News Bulletin file photo)

‘Buy a boat,’ Horgan advises anti-maskers on BC Ferries

NDP leader John Horgan talks COVID-19 misinformation

Anti-mask sentiment got a little louder this past weekend with a rally in Vancouver and a disturbance on a BC Ferries vessel, and the B.C. premier said he’s always worried when misinformation is being spread.

NDP leader John Horgan, in a phone interview, was asked about recent anti-mask protests including Saturday’s incident on a ferry sailing from Nanaimo to West Vancouver. Horgan said he thinks the vast majority of British Columbians understand what it means to be a good citizen.

“If people aren’t prepared to live by the rules in a civil society, they don’t have to participate,” he said. “If you don’t want to take a B.C. ferry, get a water taxi, buy a boat, but do not put people at risk because you don’t believe that COVID-19 exists. It does, hundreds of people have died in British Columbia … and I’m personally not prepared to accept people disregarding facts and science.”

READ ALSO: Anti-mask protesters cause disturbance on ferry from Nanaimo

He said one only needs to look to the United States to see consequences of misinformation about COVID-19. He contrasted the U.S. experience with B.C., which he said has led the continent “if not the world” in keeping mortality rates and cases per capita low.

Horgan said British Columbians need to continue to depend on one another. Health officials don’t want people to think that masks are “shields of invincibility,” he said, but have repeatedly advised that masks can help protect others from the spread of the virus.

Horgan said talking to people during the election campaign, “it’s all about getting through COVID-19,” but that comes with unknowns – he said there will still be a pandemic in the spring, likely next fall as well and maybe into 2022.

He said “healing will happen” in B.C. politics after the election and he hopes that whatever the next government looks like, there will be the kind of co-operation that he saw early on in the pandemic “so that we could get to that place we were in March and April where we were all focused on making sure our communities were safe, healthy and secure.”

To read the full interview, click here.

READ ALSO: Liberal and NDP leaders’ election tours swing through North Island

READ ALSO: Horgan makes ‘mainstreeting’ campaign stop at Parksville Community Park

READ ALSO: B.C.’s snap election means 700K ballots will be counted manually, delaying results


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BC NDPBC politicsBC Votes 2020

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Reported electrical fire evacuates Okanagan temporary shelter
Next story
Non-essential travel restrictions at Canada-U.S. border extended to at least Nov. 21

Just Posted

The Greater Vernon Chamber handed out its Business Excellence Awards at a Godfather-themed gala in 2019. (Photo: SPROING; styling from Caravan Farm Theatre)
Vernon Chambers celebrates Small Business Week

Webinars and events scheduled to boost small business

Prison.
Morning Start: The Netherlands is so safe, it imports criminals to fill jails

Your morning start for Monday, Oct. 19, 2020

(File photo)
BCCDC reports new COVID-19 case on Kelowna flight

WestJet flight 182 from Kelowna to Calgary had a case of COVID-19 on board Oct. 10

Advance voting is already underway in the 42nd general election in British Columbia. Election day is Oct. 24.(Black Press files photo)
QUIZ: Are you ready for the B.C. election?

Take this short test and see how much you know about elections and voting

On a tour through B.C.’s interior on Oct. 17, John Horgan visited Penticton today, talking with supporters and volunteers. (Phil McLachlan - Kelowna Capital News)
Childcare, healthcare hot topics during John Horgan’s Penticton visit

The NDP government today pledged $2.9 million to provide 116 full-time childcare spaces

In this photo provided by Shannon Kiss, smoke from the CalWood Fire billows, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, as seen from Gunbarrel, Colo. (Shannon Kiss via AP)
‘First guys out:’ Western Canadian air tanker fleet busy despite drop in wildfires

CEO believes wildfires have become more dangerous in recent years as people live closer to where they start

BC Green Party candidate for Kelowna-Mission Amanda Poon found some of her campaign signs tagged with racist and sexist graffiti. (Amanda Poon)
Sexist, racist graffiti found on Kelowna-Mission Green candidate signs

Amanda Poon’s campaign signs were found defaced on Sunday, Oct. 18

During her PhD, Dr. Sylvie Harder spent several field seasons at an international research station in the Swedish Arctic, researching the impacts of climate change on permafrost environments. (Contributed)
Salmon Arm-raised climate scientist keen to help B.C. communities prepare for change

Sylvie Harder brings expertise to West Coast Environmental Law

Grant and Barbara Howse, in quarantine in Invermere. Mike Turner photo
Denied entry into U.S., Kootenay couple still forced to quarantine for 2 weeks

The rules around crossing the U.S. border led to a bizarre situation for an Invermere couple

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Fort St. John councillor Trevor Bolin (B.C. Conservative Party)
BC Conservatives leader fights back after BC Liberals leak 2018 workplace harassment case

Sexual harassment case was connected to employee being terminated, WorkSafeBC found

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Employee Sophia Lovink shows off a bag of merchandise in Toronto on Thursday, June 11, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette)
Canada gets C-average grade on 2nd year of cannabis legalization

Cannabis Council of Canada releases report card on federal government and legalization

(Black Press Media files)
B.C. suburbs could see increased demand for rental units as people work from home

Vancouver’s average monthly rent is the highest out of 35 cities across Canada

Most Read