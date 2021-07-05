Busy week for Central Okanagan rescue crews

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue was called out six times last week, one of its busiest weeks ever

Last week was a busy one for Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) crews.

Being called to action six times, it was one of the organization’s most eventful weeks ever.

The week began as crews assisted RCMP divers in recovering the body of a person who drove into the lake off of Westside Road. The woman’s vehicle was found in 170-foot deep water.

On Wednesday, rescuers helped bring an injured mountain biker to an ambulance on Gillard Forest Service Road.

Crews were called to assist a seriously injured mountain biker on Friday near Powers Creek in West Kelowna. Penticton Search and Rescue’s helicopter team recovered the injured person, who was flown to hospital by air ambulance.

Just hours after that incident, COSAR’s rope team joined West Kelowna Fire Rescue to extract two hikers who got trapped trying to climb down Bear Creek.

Saturday, crews were again called out alongside West Kelowna Fire Rescue and Penticton SAR to assist North Westside firefighters in saving an injured cliff jumper at Fintry Falls. Penticton SAR’s helicopter team again found and lifted the patient out of danger.

As COSAR volunteers were packing up after that task, they were again called to help locate a missing person in the Smith Creek area. The woman walked out on her own as crews arrived.

COSAR members have also been assisting in the search for a missing Kamloops motorcyclist, Mark Foan, last seen Monday, June 28 at a Tim Hortons north of Kamloops.

COSAR reminds outdoor enthusiasts the services of search and rescue teams are free.

“… Outcomes are generally better if people get training, carry the 10 essentials and leave a trip plan,” the organization stated in a news release.

More info on how to pack smart for the backcountry can be found at adventuresmart.ca.

