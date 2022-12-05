Busy Saturday night: From Penticton Santa Parade to a mountain rescue

Penticton Search and Rescue finished up at 1:30 a.m. Sunday

All in a day’s work: From participating in the Penticton Santa Parade to rescuing a man stuck in the mountains, Penticton Search and Rescue had a busy Saturday night.

Police had received a call from an UTV (Utility Terrain Vehicle) operator who was in the Sheep Creek Forest Service Road area and he was stuck and needed assistance, said SAR manager Randy Brown.

Penticton SAR mobilized 15 members around 6:30 p.m. after receiving a call from the RCMP to help in the search.

Search and Rescue deployed ground teams who hiked into the area and located the stranded UTV operator. SAR manager Mark Pfeifer then deployed two snowmobiles that completed the evacuation.

The rescue crews finished the mission around 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning, said Brown.

