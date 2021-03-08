Busy beavers in Vernon Creek threaten infrastructure

Throughout freshet season, city staff do daily checks at more than 50 locations

Beaver activity in Vernon Creek near Marshall Field poses a risk to nearby infrastructure.

In a report to council, City of Vernon staff said the utilities department will address the issues near the dog park in line with best practices and regulations from governing bodies.

“Annually, utilities will perform creek checks prior to freshet conditions in an effort to reduce reactive responses to blockages,” the report to council reads.

During freshet season, city staff perform daily creek checks at more than 50 locations.

READ MORE: Additional closures announced to Trans-Canada east of Golden

READ MORE: Vernon runner completes gruelling Aussie event in honour of friend’s father

@caitleerach

Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.