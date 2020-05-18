Businesses to reopen in Kelowna

A list compiled of businesses to reopen during phase 2 of the B.C. reopening plan

A number of businesses in Downtown Kelowna have eiter cosed or changed operations amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Contributed)

During difficult times when most non-essential businesses are closed due to COVID-19, many services have been absent, which has shined a light on the importance of local business in the community.

On Monday, May 11, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said she expects phase 2 of the B.C. restart plan to go ahead next week – including the re-opening of many non-essential, but important buisnesses.

Capital News will be compiling a list of all Kelowna restaurants’ plans to re-open to keep you up to date on where you can get a hair cut, purchase clothing and more.

The District on Bernard – 565 Bernard Ave, Kelowna, BC

The District on Bernard will open on May 19. Its hours will be Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Palms



Cubanos



Fosselo’s Quality Clothing



Amni Apparel



Mac Dermott’s



Annegret’s Chocolates

Orchard Park Mall – 2271 Harvey Ave

On May 11, the mall confirmed on its website that it will be expanding its hours to be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily starting May 19 as more stores begin to reopen.

Currently, only iWorld, Tax Pros, Shefield Express, Showcase, Shoppers Drug Mart (8 a.m. – 10 p.m.) and Best Buy (11 a.m. – 7 p.m.) are open. Lenscrafters and Pearle Vision are open by appointment only.

Frock and Fellow – 441 Bernard Ave

Open now on Tuesday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Inspirado Designs, Hair & Make-up Services – 537 Bernard Ave

Inspirado is to reopen on May 19.

Plan B Headquarters – 1524 Water St, Kelowna

Plan B to open May 21.