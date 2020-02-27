Businesses nominated for excellence awards

Individuals, businesses and organizations in Summerland have been nominated for excellence awards.
This year’s Summerland Business Excellence Awards has 67 nominees in 12 categories.
“We are extremely pleased with the response we have seen from the community”, said David Hull, executive director of the chamber. “The dramatic increase in nominations over the past two years is directly related to the changes made in how the award recipients are selected.”
This year, the selection process has changed. Instead of a public voting process, the recipients will be determined after a three-person panel meets with each of the nominees in an award category.
“The awards are intended to be a recognition of business excellence and not a popularity contest,” Hull said.
The adjudication process will take place March 10 to 12. Each nominee with meet with the adjudication panel for 30 minutes.
A standardized list of questions will frame the conversation and create consistency in addition to allowing nominees to expand on their business in a relaxed, positive environment.
“Everywhere this adjudication system has been implemented the nominees exit their interview saying they really enjoyed meeting with the panel,” Hull said. “Entrepreneurs and organizations really like to talk about their business, successes, and plans going forward.”
The Business Excellence and Community Awards Gala is set for Saturday, April 4 at the Centre Stage Theatre. The theme for this year’s gala is Denim and Diamonds. Tickets are $40 and are available on the chamber website at summerlandchamber.com or by contacting the chamber office at 250-494-2686.
Hospitality and Tourism
Granny’s Bakery and Café
Peacocks Perch Pub
Summerland Waterfront Resort and Spa
Environment & Sustainability Excellence
Ogopogo Tours
Okanagan Crush Pad
SummerGate Winery
Young Entrepreneur
Jason Goy — Phalanx Construction
Brandyn Steele — Luxe Valley Digital
Ted Vollo — Summerland Heritage Cider Company
Non-Profit Organization
Giants Head Grind
NeighbourLink Summerland
Royal Canadian Legion Branch 22 Summerland
South Okanagan Immigrant and Community Services
Summerland Refugee Sponsorship Group
Business to Business
Angella Dykstra Chartered Accountant
Mission Bottle Washing
Relentless Fire and Safety
Retailer of the Year
Cherry Tree Quilts
Current Apparel and Tan
Nesters Market Summerland
New Business
Alchemist Distiller
Breakaway Brewing Co.
Ember Safe Consulting
Geekeasy
Green Gaia Cannabis Co.
High Maintenance Salon
In House Performing Arts
Luxe Valley Digital
Mai Life House
Sam’s Solutions
Small Town Bookkeeping
Trout Creek Liquor Store
Agriculture and Agri-Business
Dominion Cider
Nomad Cider
Heaven’s Gate
Summerland Varieties Corp
Customer Service Excellence
Beauty and the Brit
Carl’s Flower Company
Esthetics by Nicole
Koncept Kalifornia
Nailed It! Landscaping
Peacock’s Perch Liquor Store
Salon 1919
Summerland Liquor Store
Summerland Taxi
Swiss Solar Tech
The Source
Wag Spa
Zias Stonehouse Restaurant
Accredited Professional Services
Julie Patan — Back In Line Physiotherapy
Tamara Almas — Remax Orchard Country
Mike Stohler — Remax Orchard Country
Yvonne Whiting — Yvonne Whiting Notary Public
Business Person of the Year
Rudy Skoreyko — Artisans of the Okanagan
Chantelle Meriam — Edward Jones
Trevor Loeppky — Verity Electrical Contracting
Business of the Year
ABK Restoration Services
Alder Street Auto Body
Beauty Box Studio
Endless Water Vending
Lakeshore Fitness and Health
Maple Roch Pure Maple Syrup
Natural Waves Hair Design
OK Tire Summerland
Parker’s Heating & Cooling
Rustic & Refined
Saxon Estate Winery
Summerland Gold & Silver Exchange
The Dog Den
Whitney Guitars
