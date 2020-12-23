The agreement between the municipality of Summerland and the Summerland Chamber of Commerce is changing, and business licenses will no longer include a chamber membership. (Summerland Review file photo)

The agreement between the municipality of Summerland and the Summerland Chamber of Commerce is changing, and business licenses will no longer include a chamber membership. (Summerland Review file photo)

Businesses no longer automatic chamber members in Summerland

Business license fees no longer include automatic membership in chamber

Summerland businesses will have the choice of whether to join the Summerland Chamber of Commerce, under a new agreement between the chamber and the municipality.

For around two decades, businesses were automatically enrolled in the chamber when they purchased their business licenses.

“We are moving away from that model,” said Brad Dollevoet, director of development services for the municipality.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Summerland Chamber presents Business and Community Excellence Awards

READ ALSO: Summerland chamber board sworn in

The agreement was presented to council in December, and while it has not yet been signed, Dollevoet said businesses will now have the option whether to join the chamber.

Instead, Summerland council will enter into a fee for service agreement with the chamber, with a value of $110,000 for 2021 and $113,000 for 2022. The agreement is for the provision of visitor services.

The change was approved at a closed meeting on Nov. 2.

While a chamber membership will no longer be included with the purchase of a Summerland business license, fees will not be reduced.

Last year, the municipality provided the chamber with $225,000 in funding and received around $150,000 from business licenses.

“The business licence fee was not covering the costs of supporting the chamber of commerce,” Dollevoet said.

He added that all other chambers in British Columbia operate under a voluntary membership model rather than automatically granting membership to all business license holders.

Ron Kubek, president of the Summerland Chamber, said negotiations with the municipality are still ongoing and details have not all been finalized at present.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BusinessMunicipal Government

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Goodbye 2020: A look at lessons learned, communities forged in a year like no other
Next story
Liberals post call-out for candidates for next federal election

Just Posted

The Greater Vernon Museum and Archives is going back in time with a calendar of historic photos from the area, available at the online gift shop. (Greater Vernon Museum and Archives)
Throwback calendar looks at Vernon’s past

Museum produces calendar full of historic images, plus raffle

An attic fire in a rural Lumby rental complex has left six families displaced since Nov. 19 while they waited for power to be restored. (Google Maps image)
Attic fire displaces Lumby renters for more than a month

Six separate units forced out of their home Nov. 19, hoping to be back in 2021

Charmane Lazzarotto receives the first dose of the COVID-19 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in Kelowna, Tuesday, Dec. 22. (Interior Health)
Interior Health reports 79 new COVID-19 cases

The first vaccines were doled out Tuesday in IH’s two largest cities, Kelowna and Kamloops

The sun was shining on Vernon’s Fraternal Order of Eagles Hall, home to the Royal Canadian Legion’s Branch 25, one day after the federal government announced the distribution of COVID-19 relief funds to Canada’s legions and other veterans organizations Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Shuswap-North Okanagan MP lauds government’s support for veterans

Ottawa announced the distribution of $14M in funds for the Royal Canadian Legion Monday

Charmane Lazzarotto receives the first dose of the COVID-19 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in Kelowna, Tuesday, Dec. 22. (Interior Health)
First COVID-19 vaccine administered in Kelowna

The first doses of the COVID-19 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine were administered in Interior Health Tuesday

Jordan and her daughter Khalli explore their new car. (Twila Amato - Black Press Media)
Kelowna mom receives a Christmas present like no other

Nox Automotive donated a vehicle to Jordan for Christmas

Avalanche Canada is a non-government, not-for-profit organization dedicated to public avalanche safety. The agency issues daily avalanche forecasts throughout the winter for much of the mountainous regions of western Canada. (Submitted)
Avalanche warning issued for B.C. Interior, Alberta

Recent snow storms has created dangerous avalanche conditions, says forecaster

Canada’s chief medical officer Dr. Theresa Tam chats with Santa Claus on Zoom in December 2020. (Twitter)
VIDEO: Santa Claus cleared for arrival in Canada

The jolly old fellow is an essential worker

Okanagan resident Debra Ceravelo grabbed this photo of the planetary conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn Dec. 20, 2020. (Submitted)
South Okanagan astrophotographer captures out-of-this-world shot from Anarchist Mountain

A Western News reader snapped a photo of the rare celestial event

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

FILE – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks at one of the first press conference about COVID-19 in front of his residence at Rideau Cottage on the grounds of Rideau Hall in Ottawa, on Sunday, March 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Goodbye 2020: A look at lessons learned, communities forged in a year like no other

The arrival of COVID-19 and its rapid spread touched practically every aspect of our lives

A vial of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine is seen at Hartford Hospital, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, in Hartford, Conn. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP /Jessica Hill
Health Canada approves Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

It is the second vaccine to be approved

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The agreement between the municipality of Summerland and the Summerland Chamber of Commerce is changing, and business licenses will no longer include a chamber membership. (Summerland Review file photo)
Businesses no longer automatic chamber members in Summerland

Business license fees no longer include automatic membership in chamber

Most Read