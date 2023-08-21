Bus to Kelowna resumes; ‘no immediate threats’ of wildfire in North Okanagan

UBCO route from Vernon back up and running Monday, Aug. 21 but university not fully operational

Bus service has resumed between Vernon and UBC Okanagan since the evacuation order has been downgraded to an alert.

Regular service for Route 90 is back up and running as of Monday, Aug. 21.

But the university advises only crucial trips to campus as it is not fully operational.

“Anyone returning to campus should have a plan to evacuate at a moment’s notice,” UBCO said in an alert Monday.

The Walroy Lake wildifre is still out of control but remains at an estimated 769 hectares.

Meanwhile the Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO) says “there are no immediate threats to our region at this time.”

The RDNO continues to closely monitor the wildfire situation in the Central Okanagan and Shuswap and Emergency Operations Centre staff are conducting pre-planning, in preparation, “should we need to act quickly in the event of an emergency in our region.”

Residents are encouraged to be prepared in the event of an emergency and to stay safe by preparing an emergency plan and packing a grab-and-go bag (essential supplies and items for 72 hours). Visit PreparedBC.ca for more information.

Being prepared also means using FireSmart principles around your home and property. Visit firesmartbc.ca for information.

Stay informed on the latest wildfire information and evacuation notices by visiting accurate and reliable information sources such local news outlets and BC Wildfire at bcwildfire.ca.

