Burning taking place in West Kelowna’s Goats Peak Park

Smoke will be visible off Gellatly Road near the Glenrosa interchange

If you see smoke in the Goats Peak area this week, it’s because West Kelowna Fire Rescue has issued an open burning permit where construction work is underway.

Smoke will be visible from the area, situated off Gellatly Road near the Glenrosa interchange (4000 Shoreline Boulevard).

Burning can only occur on days when the local venting index allows, and activities must be supervised at all times and comply with provincial regulations.

Under Regional District of Central Okanagan and West Kelowna Fire Rescue bylaws, all eligible property owners must obtain a permit to conduct open burning.

