Burning season regulations to change in Central Okanagan

The Regional District of Central Okanagan reminds residents of restrictions

There’s just over a month left in the normal open burning season in the Central Okanagan.

Those with properties greater than one hectare (including agricultural producers) are eligible to burn outdoors, only if they have a permit from their local fire authority and only after confirming that open burning is allowed on a particular day.

Before lighting any wood debris piles, eligible property owners with a valid permit must call the Outdoor Burning Hotline or visit the Regional District of Central Okanagan’s website to confirm whether burning is allowed as both Air Quality and Venting indices must be good.

It’s recommended by the Regional District of Central Okanagan that burn piles not be ignited before 10 a.m. as proper venting conditions usually exist later in the morning and for more efficient burning use smaller piles with good air ventilation. All pruning’s, branches and stumps must be dried for a minimum of two years.

Regional District and local fire bylaws normally allow permitted open burning until April 30 although depending on the fire hazard, local fire chiefs may shorten or lengthen the season.

The Regional Air Quality Program encourages everyone to use the alternatives to open burning:

  • · Bi-weekly curbside yard waste collection
  • · Year-round yard waste disposal for nominal fees at the Glenmore landfill and the Westside Residential Waste Disposal and Recycling Centre
  • · Mow-Chip Rent-it Rebate program for those with a small volume of wood debris. Visit www.regionaldistrict.com/airquality for program info and an online application form
  • · Agricultural Wood Waste Chipping Program – an online application form is available for those with a large volume of wood debris

Central Okanagan residents are reminded to check with their local fire jurisdiction regarding regulations and restrictions regarding campfires, chimineas and other outdoor wood fire burning devices. Campfires, fire pits and outdoor burning appliances are not allowed at any time within the City of Kelowna.

The Outdoor Burning Hotline is 1-855-262-2876 or visit www.regionaldistrict.com/airquality

