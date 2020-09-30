Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying three suspects in relation to a disturbing incident which occurred in the Metrotown area in Burnaby, B.C., on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2020. (RCMP handout)

Burnaby RCMP search for suspects after man racially abused, has coffee thrown on him

Police treating the incident as a hate crime and assault

Burnaby RCMP are looking for three suspects in connection to a racial attack that ended in a man being doused in coffee near Metrotown over the weekend.

Police believe the incident happened on Sept. 26 at 4:15 p.m. near the Metrotown SkyTrain Station, Mounties said Tuesday (Sept. 28).

The victim alleges that a man dressed in yellow, along with two other people, began shouting “go back to your country” at him. The man in yellow then approached the victim and poured coffee over his head.

“While we are thankful that the victim was not physically injured, we are mindful of the long lasting effects that incidents like this one can have on those being targeted so it is hugely important that we identify these suspects quickly,” Cpl. Mike Kalanj said in a statement.

PHOTOS: Estimated 6,000 people join anti-racism Freedom March in Vancouver

Police have released two photos of the three suspects in hopes of identifying them.

The man is described as white, in his 40s, and was wearing a yellow hoodie, beige pants and a black hat.

The two other suspects include a woman, described as being in her 30s with a blonde ponytail, and was wearing a black hoodie and grey sweatpants. The second man was wearing a black vest, black pants, black shoes and a black hat worn backwards at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Burnaby RCMP or to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

CrimeracismTransLink

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Orange Shirt Society launches first textbook on residential school history
Next story
Charges recommended for Kelowna Mountie investigated in shooting

Just Posted

Morning Start: The Killer’s “Mr. Brightside” Lyrics Repeat Because of Procrastination

Your morning start for Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2020

Vernon council boosts O’Keefe Ranch grant

Proposed increase of $75K passed through council by one vote margin

Netflix star Francesca Farago seen hanging in the Okanagan

Farago got her big break as a reality TV star in Netflix’s ‘Too Hot to Handle’ in 2020

Fire at Lavington pellet plant

Smoke fills valley as crews respond

BC Libertarian Party announces Kelowna-Lake Country candidate

After representing the party in the 2018 by-election, Kyle Geronazzo is again on the ballet

Orange Shirt Society launches first textbook on residential school history

Phyllis Webstad and Joan Sorley worked on the 156-page book to help educate students

New trial ordered for man found guilty of the 2010 murder of his wife in Arrow Lakes

Peter Beckett was found guilty murdering his wife 10 years ago

Metis pilot Teara Fraser profiled in new DC Comics graphic novel of women heroes

The Canadian pilot’s entry is titled: ‘Teara Fraser: Helping Others Soar’

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Burnaby RCMP search for suspects after man racially abused, has coffee thrown on him

Police treating the incident as a hate crime and assault

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Charges recommended for Kelowna Mountie investigated in shooting

Police watchdog recommends charges after shooting puts man in hospital

Horgan vows to replace B.C.’s shared senior care rooms in 10 years

$1.4 billion construction on top of staff raises, single-site work

South Okanagan-Similkameen mountie assaulted by alleged impaired driver

The officer was responding to reports of a collision in Cawston

Most Read