UPDATE: Fire crews bring burn pile under control

Fire crews are responding to a property on Belgo Road

UPDATE: 2:15 p.m.

Fire crews have managed to get the burn pile under control.

No structures were threatened by the flames.

—————————

Fire crews are responding to an out-of-control burn pile at a property on Belgo Road.

The pile is estimated to be approximately 10 metres by 10 metres in size.

Smoke can be seen from a distance as the pile is at the back of the property.

Crews were called to the scene just before 2 p.m.

A Capital News reporter is headed to the area.

READ MORE: Lake Country RCMP seeking publics’ help in unsolved crime

READ MORE: Gas prices fluctuate by more than 10 cents across the Okanagan

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Gas prices fluctuate by more than 10 cents across the Okanagan

Just Posted

UPDATE: Fire crews bring burn pile under control

Fire crews are responding to a property on Belgo Road

Lake Country RCMP seeking publics’ help in unsolved crime

The two crimes remain unsolved since late September

Gas prices fluctuate by more than 10 cents across the Okanagan

On Thursday morning, a litre of gas in the Central Okanagan was 122.9 cents

Okanagan bartenders gear up for cocktail competition

The Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery Mixoff takes place Thursday night

Kelowna RCMP phone number used in latest scam

RCMP warn of the latest of a scams being reported in the Okanagan

VIDEO: Canopy Growth and Drake team up on new cannabis venture

Drake will hold a 60-per-cent stake in More Life Growth Co.

B.C. teen receives visibility boost from X-Games athlete after dirt bike stolen

“Help get this kid his bike back!”

Hootsuite founder from Okanagan seeks new CEO

Ryan Holmes moving to executive chairman of major social media management company

VIDEO: Victoria researcher unveils B.C.’s first unique dinosaur discovery

Royal BC Museum palaeonotologist confirms discovery of ‘Ferrisaurus sustutensis’

B.C. should demand mining companies pay cleanup costs up front: Indigenous study

Auditor general recently found the costs of cleanup go beyond government’s surety by $1.4 billion

Some cancer patients waiting longer for surgery as B.C. puts focus on hips, knees

Abbotsford doctors say focus on joints and a lack of anesthesiologists leave local patients waiting

Star Gazing: A Transit of Mercury

Rarely visible stellar event happening next week

Flu season off to a fairly average start in B.C.: report

Influenza A and B ‘considered sporadic’ in B.C., Health Canada report says

‘They’re the first witnesses to a crime’: insects key to solving murders

Dr. Gail Anderson specialises on insects that colonize dead bodies

Most Read