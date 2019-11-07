UPDATE: Fire crews bring burn pile under control

Fire crews are responding to a property on Belgo Road

UPDATE: 2:15 p.m.

Fire crews have managed to get the burn pile under control.

No structures were threatened by the flames.

—————————

Fire crews are responding to an out-of-control burn pile at a property on Belgo Road.

The pile is estimated to be approximately 10 metres by 10 metres in size.

Smoke can be seen from a distance as the pile is at the back of the property.

Crews were called to the scene just before 2 p.m.

A Capital News reporter is headed to the area.

READ MORE: Lake Country RCMP seeking publics’ help in unsolved crime

READ MORE: Gas prices fluctuate by more than 10 cents across the Okanagan

Crews responding to 1970 Belgo Road for a burn pile out of control. @KelownaCapNews pic.twitter.com/BbPFn4MmrB — Michael Rodriguez (@MichaelRdrguez) November 7, 2019

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.