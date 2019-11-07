UPDATE: Fire crews bring burn pile under control

UPDATE: 2:15 p.m.
Fire crews have managed to get the burn pile under control.
No structures were threatened by the flames.
—————————
Fire crews are responding to an out-of-control burn pile at a property on Belgo Road.
The pile is estimated to be approximately 10 metres by 10 metres in size.
Smoke can be seen from a distance as the pile is at the back of the property.
Crews were called to the scene just before 2 p.m.
