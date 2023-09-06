Bumper left behind after auto shop vehicle involved in Kelowna crash

A two vehicle crash has Springfield Road down to one lane each way between Ambrosi Road and Bredin Road in Kelowna on Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 6. (Brittany Webster/Capital News) A two vehicle crash has Springfield Road down to one lane each way between Ambrosi Road and Bredin Road in Kelowna on Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 6. (Brittany Webster/Capital News) A two vehicle crash has Springfield Road down to one lane each way between Ambrosi Road and Bredin Road in Kelowna on Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 6. (Brittany Webster/Capital News) A two vehicle crash has Springfield Road down to one lane each way between Ambrosi Road and Bredin Road in Kelowna on Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 6. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)

A two vehicle crash has Springfield Road down to one lane in each direction on Wednesday afternoon (Sept. 6).

The two car collision happened between Ambrosi Road and Bredin Road, in front of OK Tire. One of the vehicles involved is a Napa Auto Parks car, which lost its bumper.

One woman is being treated by emergency services at the scene. The Kelowna Fire Department is on scene and cleaning up fluid spills and debris in the area.

Tow trucks are expected for both vehicles. Drivers can expect delays in the area.

RCMP are also on scene.

