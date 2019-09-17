Bulls on parade down Glenmore

A small bull ran into traffic on Glenmore Road in Kelowna earlier this morning

A bull was seen running around the streets of Kelowna during rush-hour this morning.

According to Police, a small bull had escaped its enclosure around 7 a.m. and was running wild. When the police arrived on the scene the bull was initially tame but then made an escape, dashing towards the street.

The Bull escaped and was seen traveling north past McKinley along Glenmore Road, blocking traffic and causing concern.

Police eventually apprehended the bull and corralled it back to its neighbouring residence where its owner was then contacted.

The bull is now secure in its enclosure.

ALSO READ: Kelowna boy returns to school after recovering from possible Xanax OD

ALSO READ: Lake Country Fire Department called to electrical fire

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Craft breweries showcased during Penticton Beer Week
Next story
North Okanagan’s own CSI digging into crime mysteries

Just Posted

Bicycle incident on Daimer Drive in West Kelowna

One man has been taken to hospital

Bulls on parade down Glenmore

A small bull ran into traffic on Glenmore Road in Kelowna earlier this morning

City of Kelowna to host public engagement sessions on future planning

The city is taking feedback on the direction of the OCP, the TMP and the 20-year Servicing Plan

Kelowna’s first-ever fringe festival starts Thursday

The international festival will host 12 different acts over three days

Lake Country Fire Department called to electrical fire

Residents of the Lake Country Lofts were evacuated promptly

VIDEO: Drone footage documents work to free salmon at Big Bar landslide

Video shows crews working to remove rocks and wood, and transporting salmon by helicopter

Vancouver police could be using drones to fight crime by end of year

The police department has already purchased three drones, as well as three others for training

B.C. party bus company to be monitored after 40 intoxicated teens found onboard

Police received tip teens and young adults were drinking on party buses and limousines in Surrey

Kootnekoff: Wrongful dismissal award against B.C. law firm

A recent case from a Vancouver-based law firm

North Okanagan’s own CSI digging into crime mysteries

Forensic Identification Section a specialized support unit used in various cases

Rick Mercer calls out Conservative candidate in B.C. for fake meme

‘Not true. All fake. Please Stop,’ tweeted Rick Mercer in response

Craft breweries showcased during Penticton Beer Week

To celebrate, all seven of the city’s breweries will be collaborating on a limited release draft

Homeless man arrested after assaulting Vernon race volunteer

Course markers behind incident in Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park race

Death race runners to artists, South Okanagan speaker series has it all

The Pecha Kucha Penticton series returns with the theme of: We Made It

Most Read