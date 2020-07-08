Construction on a washroom building for the Okanagan Rail Trail between Westkal Road and Kickwillie Loop is set to begin Monday, July 13. (RDNO design photo)

Building to begin on Okanagan Rail Trail washroom

Project starts Monday, July 13, in Coldstream between Westkal Road and Kickwillie Loop

Construction is set to being on a washroom building along the Okanagan Rail Trail.

The Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO) says construction will begin Monday, July 13.

Following the Okanagan Rail Trail Master Plan which will be finalized within the next several months, this project will provide a modest, but architecturally interesting washroom building for Okanagan Rail Trail users.

With two fully-equipped universal stalls, a dog water station and a drinking fountain, the structure will be durable, functional and will improve the trail experience for all users.

“A simple-to-follow detour will be located around the construction site between the Kickwillie Loop and the Westkal Road trail entrance,”, RDNO community services general manager Mike Fox said.

The project is set to be completed by the end of 2020.

Trail users are encouraged to park at the parking lot at Coldstream Station, 16506 Kalamalka Road, as there will be limited parking at the Kickwillie Loop and Westkal Road trail entrance.

Further trail closures will be communicated as project updates are received.

Residents are encouraged to visit www.rdno.ca/ORTwork for detailed maps indicating closure sections before planning any trips to the trail.

READ MORE: $220K for Okanagan Rail Trail loo

READ MORE: Man found dead on Lake Country trail identified as Hollywood actor


