Budget adds up to top marks for North Okanagan city

Larissa Fitchett (left), Executive Assistant, Financial Services; Debra Law, Director, Financial Services; Aaron Stuart, Manager, Financial Planning and Reporting; Terry Martens, Manager, Financial Operations; and Mayor Victor Cumming celebrate the city of Vernon’s financial award. (City of Vernon photo)

The City of Vernon has calculated its was to the top.

Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) is pleased to announce that the City of Vernon has received the GFOA’s Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for its 2019 budget.

The award represents a significant achievement by the City. It reflects the commitment of management and staff to meeting the highest principles of governmental budgeting. In order to receive the budget award, the City had to satisfy nationally recognized guidelines for effective budget presentation. These guidelines are designed to assess how well the City’s budget serves as:

– a policy document

– a financial plan

– an operations guide

– a communications device

Budget documents must be rated “proficient” in all four categories, and in the 14 mandatory criteria within those categories, to receive the award.

When a Distinguished Budget Presentation Award is granted to an entity, a Certificate of Recognition for Budget Presentation is also presented to the individual(s) or department designated as being primarily responsible for having achieved the award. This has been presented to the City of Vernon’s Financial Services department.

There are over 1,600 participants in the Budget Awards Program. The most recent Budget Award recipients, along with their corresponding budget documents, are posted quarterly on GFOA’s website. Award recipients have pioneered efforts to improve the quality of budgeting and provide an excellent example for other governments throughout North America.

Government Finance Officers Association is a major professional association servicing the needs of more than 19,000 appointed and elected local, state, and provincial-level government officials and other finance practitioners. It provides top quality publications, training programs, services, and products designed to enhance the skills and performance of those responsible for government finance policy and management. The association is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, with offices in Washington D.C.

