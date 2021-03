Reports of a brush fire off Silver Star Road complete with heavy smoke had fire crews responding with lights and sirens Monday afternoon.

The call came in about a fire near Hitchcock Road around 3:10 p.m. and BX and Vernon crews were called out.

But they have since turned off their lights and sirens and are returning to the station after learning it’s a slash pile.

The property owner has a permit for the burn and has water in place in case of an emergency.

fire