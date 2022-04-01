Fire near 842 academy way. (Jordy Cunningham / Kelowna Capital News)

Brush fire ignites near UBCO

The small fire sparked just off Academy Way

A brush fire sparked Friday afternoon near UBC Okanagan.

Fire crews arrived on scene about 3 p.m. to a rank 1 blaze about 10 metres by 10 metres in size.

The smoke and flames was reported just off 840 Academy Way. The fire was quickly brought under control.

This is the second brush fire in the area in the last two weeks. On March 20, a 100 foot by 200 foot fire was reported in the area of Dry Valley Road and Highway 97 near the Kelowna airport.

The cause was undetermined, but most likely from discarded cigarette, said John Kelly, platoon captain of the Kelowna Fire Department at the time.

