Broken de-icer delays flights at Kelowna airport

Passengers were on board for three hours Sunday waiting for departure to Vancouver

A broken de-icing unit delayed and disrupted departing flights Sunday from the Kelowna International Airport.

Maintenance crews have been working on repairing the machine which is used for de-icing Air Canada flights.

Air Canada flight 1185 scheduled to leave for Vancouver at 11:05 a.m. was delayed for close to three hours with passengers on board. The flight took off shortly after 2 p.m.

The departure times of a half dozen other flights were affected early this afternoon, but none by more than 40 minutes.

All have since taken off and as of 2:30 p.m. both arriving and departing flights were back on schedule.

