Northern B.C. train derailment due to broken axle could happen again: TSB

The CN freight train loaded with coal that derailed near New Hazelton in 2018, before spilling into Mission Creek was because of a broken axle, according to an update by the Transportation Safety Board.
The report released Thursday also suggests that it has happened before and can happen again.
Investigators with the TSB concludes that the routine visual inspection could not have detected the fatigue cracks in the axle because the cracked part is concealed by wheel bearing components.
“Without alternate strategies to identify fatigue cracks or to predict the likelihood of fatigue cracks developing, problematic axles might not be removed from service in a timely manner, increasing the risk of broken-axle derailments,” the safety board said in a news release.
The Jan. 19, 2018 derailment is not unique. The TSB report reads that from 2008-2017, there were 23 derailments on CN and Canadian Pacific Railway tracks caused by a broken axle. Nine of the axles broke like in the New Hazelton incident: near the journal fillet radius.
