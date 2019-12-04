The Kelowna Costco location on Highway 97. (Mackenzie Britton - Kelowna Capital News)

Bristol Gardens residents largely supportive of Kelowna Costco move

According to a strata council member, 80 per cent of residents are in favour of the relocation

Residents of a Kelowna apartment complex are largely in favour of the proposed Costco relocation.

A recent vote showed 80 per cent of residents living at Bristol Gardens — an apartment complex kitty-corner from the proposed site — are supportive of the move, according to strata councillor Stuart Rosove.

The results of the vote follow news last week that the strata council had discussed the potential development of 1,700 residential units, including the possibility of a “wet” housing facility if the Costco proposal is denied.

Rosove downplayed concerns about the possibility of a wet housing facility moving into their neighbourhood, stating instead that there are a number of possibilities if the Costco is nixed and a wet house was not meant as a “threat” nor was it mentioned by the landowner.

“The comment about a potential of a wet house was made by a council member, not by the landowner, not by anybody else and the people in the room said, ‘yes, I suppose that might be a possibility,’” he said.

Rick Miller of Victor Projects, the company that owns the land, confirmed that if the Costco deal falls through other avenues of development will be pursued but did not specify what options are being considered.

READ MORE: Wet facility a possibility if Kelowna Costco relocation rejected

READ MORE: Costco relocation will create congestion on Kelowna roadways: resident

In September, Costco revealed plans to build a 3.6-acre warehouse with 812 parking stalls and a gas bar near the intersection of Baron Road and Leckie Road, just behind the Real Canadian Superstore.

The plan indicates the store would be about 20 per cent larger than the current Costco Highway 97 location, coming in at over 155,000 square-feet.

According to the email obtained by Kelowna Capital News, if Costco is approved the land will be leased for 20 years to the company and there will be 12 pumps at the gas station allowing 24 cars to fill up at one time.

To date, Victor Projects has met with three strata councils and has another four or five to go.

In November, Ron Ready, a resident in the area of the proposed location, said he was concerned that the already-heavy traffic in the area will become unmanageable if the box store is built.

