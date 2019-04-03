Wise Earth Farm. Photo: Carli Berry/Capital News

Brightside Earth Day Get Down comes to Kelowna

The inaugural celebration of mother earth comes April 20

A first time party is coming to Kelowna to celebrate mother earth April 20.

Living Brightside’s Brightside Earth Day Get Down comes downtown for an 18+ community event with a focus on culture, art, music, movement, performance art and more to celebrate Earth Day 2019.

READ MORE: Kelowna realtor investigating “earth homes” for the Okanagan

READ MORE: Fundraising rivalry gets new player for Kelowna’s Bats for a Cause

The Get Down is a charity event with proceeds being donated to Tree Sisters, Women Seeding Change. An opening ceremony kicks things off with yoga classes and will follow with a cacao ceremony (a type of shamanic healing circle) with Vancouver’s Jhennevièv Heartt of NAI’A Inspired Life, then performances from Kelowna artists and musicians including Cosmic Co-motion, Femme Fatale Dance, Forbidden Fruit, local DJs and more.

READ MORE: Phase 3 of Centennial Park improvements underway

Tickets are currently $10 but are set to increase April 6. More information can be found at livingbrightside.com/tickets.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. woman, already serving time for mom’s murder, sentenced for killing inmate
Next story
Regulations need to change for logging debris on-site, says BC Forest Practices Board

Just Posted

City of Kelowna looks for feedback on transportation plan

The conversation will explore transportation options for the future

Brightside Earth Day Get Down comes to Kelowna

The inaugural celebration of mother earth comes April 20

Garden party supports Mamas for Mamas

The tasting event will take place May 11

Phase 3 of Centennial Park improvements underway

The Rutland park is funded by the 10-Year Capital Plan

Boil water notice issued for Southeast Kelowna water supply

The notice was issued Wednesday due to increased turbidity from Hydraulic Creek

VIDEO: Behind the scenes of wildfire training ahead of B.C’s busiest season

Practicing exiting a hovering aircraft helps ensure firefighters can attend any fire site

VIDEO: Grizzly bears Grinder and Coola out of hibernation on Grouse Mountain

Both bears were found abandoned in 2001 and relocation to the mountain resort

Unsolved human remains cases in South Okanagan listed on interactive map

These are two of the few dozen unsolved cases involving unidentified human remains

Burn pile gets out of hand causing brush fire

Shuswap fire chief encourages taking wood waste to landfill instead of burning

B.C. woman, already serving time for mom’s murder, sentenced for killing inmate

Gloria Zerbinos of Surrey had been in prison awaiting trial for stabbing her mother to death

B.C. speculation tax holdouts should talk to city hall, minister says

Deadline to file exemption was April 1, bills start going out in June

B.C. Mounties launch new strategy, $55K reward in search for accused murderer

Brandon Teixeira is wanted for first-degree murder in a 2017 double-shooting in South Surrey

Lower Mainland teacher punished for mocking students, drinking before dry grad

Agreed statement of facts say teacher asked student to arm wrestle

‘Don’t let my pictures fool you’: B.C. Instagram star talks mental health to 200K followers

Caitlin Fladager says she felt relief after puncturing illusion of perfection & disclosing depression

Most Read