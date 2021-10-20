Bridgework east of Enderby completed

Baxter Bridge repairs began in summer as ministry plans for new span over Shuswap River

Repair work on the Baxter Bridge at Ashton Creek has been completed, and the structure has reverted to weight guidelines used prior to repairs. A new span over the Shuswap River east of Enderby is in the works. (Ministry of Transportation photo)

Repairs have been completed to the Baxter Bridge over the Shuswap River at Ashton Creek.

Bridge area manager Chad Marsh of the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure said Tuesday, Oct. 19, the bridge is now open.

“The 25,000kg GVW (Gross Vehicle Weight) weight restriction has been removed and the previous weight restrictions are back in place,” said Marsh.

This concludes the current repairs to the bridge, but work to replace the bridge is ongoing and there will, from time to time, be further activities in the area related to that project.

The bridge, located on the Trinity Valley Road approximately 11 kilometres east of Enderby, is nearing the end of its service life. The plan is to replace the bridge, built in 1950, with a modern, reliable two-lane structure when construction funding becomes available.

The existing one-lane bridge is primarily made of timber, whereas the ministry is planning for a two-lane steel and concrete bridge built to current standard with a design life of 75 years. A new bridge will increase public safety and corridor reliability.

The alignment of Trinity Valley Road and Miska Road will also be modified to enhance safety while minimizing impacts to the public and surrounding properties.

Construction timelines are unknown at this time and will be subject to confirmation of funding through the ministry’s service plan.

The design of the new bridge will provide greater clearance than the existing bridge, allowing vessels to pass under the bridge at high water. The mid-river channel would remain open for navigation during construction except for a few very short periods. Appropriate signs, safety warnings and information will be available to provide advance notice and direction. The old bridge will be entirely removed when the new bridge is open to traffic.

Please email comments or questions to the ministry at: baxterbridge@gov.bc.ca.

