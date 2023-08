The park will be closed Aug 15 to 17 between 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Hardy Falls Regional Park in Peachland will be closed for three days to allow construction crews to complete structural repairs to a trail bridge.

This includes the closure of the Owl Trail. The park will reopen at 6:00 a.m. on Aug. 18.

Signage and barricades will be in place during the closure.

