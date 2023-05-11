Emergency services are seen taking a woman out of the water of Okanagan Lake on May 11. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)

Emergency services are seen taking a woman out of the water of Okanagan Lake on May 11. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)

UPDATE: Woman dies after falling in creek in West Kelowna

Went into water in Powers Creek

West Kelowna RCMP have confirmed that the woman found floating face down at the mouth of Okanagan Lake has died.

Sgt. Greg Woodcox said that a 911 call was placed by a friend of the 74 year old victim, who was allegedly taking photos on a rock when she slipped into Powers Creek, just after 10a.m.

The woman was found floating face down just before 11a.m. CPR was immediately performed, but she was pronounced dead shortly after.

“This was a tragedy that will affect many and we are grateful for the quick response from our RCMP officers and the West Kelowna Fire Department who risked their lives to locate the female quickly. Our hearts are with the family of this woman,” said Cst. Mike Della-Paolera Media Relations Officer with the Kelowna RCMP.

Powers Creek has been moving swiftly in recent days due to freshet season, heavy rains and at times, high temperatures.

Powers Creek on the morning of May 11. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)

Powers Creek on the morning of May 11. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)

(Brittany Webster/Capital News)

More to come.

READ MORE: Get out the sunscreen: Hot weather coming to the Okanagan this weekend

READ MORE: Emergency exit for West Kelowna neighbourhood a step closer to fruition

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Breaking NewsCity of KelownaMissing womanRCMP

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Indian authorities aim to have Canadians sent to face charges in border deaths
Next story
‘Chaotic’ down south, concern up north as U.S. ends COVID border, immigration rules

Just Posted

Rutland Middle School marched for Moose Day Campaign Day on Thursday, May 11. (Rutland Middle School/Contributed)
PHOTOS: Rutland Middle School marches for reconciliation on Moose Hide Campaign Day

The $3.7 million project, which includes road widening and drainage upgrades, will be done in two phases and is expected to be completed by late fall. (Google Maps)
West Kelowna’s Boucherie Road to see construction delays

Emergency services are seen taking a woman out of the water of Okanagan Lake on May 11. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)
UPDATE: Woman dies after falling in creek in West Kelowna

(Black Press file photo)
New coalition working to improve transit in Kelowna