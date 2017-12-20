Breaking: Three found dead in Rutland home

The home is surrounded in police tape and cruisers are parked out front

UPDATE: 12 p.m.

Neighbours tell the Capital News a family of four lived at the home now surrounded in police tape. A mother, father and two young girls.

A woman said she often saw the little girls riding their bikes up and down the road and saw the father driving his plumbing truck to and from work.

Jeff McLeod said the family was new to the neighbourhood, moving in during the spring of 2017. He also saw the father coming to and from work daily and said the family was so quiet he would sometimes forget they lived there.

“It’s shocking, the whole neighbourhood is in shock. We hardly ever see them. They were really quiet, like ghosts.” said McLeod, who added that they “were just a young family” with two young girls aged five or six.

“Last night I was having supper and I noticed a police car sitting there for a long time,” he said. “Then another came and another. Then we saw them walking around and putting up tape and knew something really bad happened.”

RCMP have only said that three people were found dead in the home last night. A man is in custody.

“This investigation is in its infancy stages,” states Const. Lesley Smith. “RCMP continue to secure the property as our serious crimes and specially trained forensic investigators examine the inside of the residence.”

—-

ORIGINAL: 10:50 a.m.

Kelowna RCMP have surrounded a Rutland home after three people were found dead inside.

The Kelowna RCMP’s Serious Crime Unit, RCMP Forensic Identification Section and the BC Coroners Service are currently investigating the scene.

Last night at approximately 5 p.m., Kelowna RCMP were called to a residence on Bolotzky Court, locating three deceased individuals.

“The deaths appear to be suspicious and therefore the Kelowna Serious Crime Unit was called to investigate,” says Const. Lesley Smith.

Police have one man in custody.

"This investigation is in its infancy stages," states Smith. "RCMP continue to secure the property as our serious crimes and specially trained forensic investigators examine the inside of the residence."

More details to come.

More details to come.

