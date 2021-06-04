UPDATE: Fire under control after claiming several homes off Westside Road near Vernon

A fully involved cabin fire has spread to nearby homes off Westside Road Friday, June 4 near Komasket Beach. (Darlene Lynn photo) A fully involved cabin fire has spread to nearby homes off Westside Road Friday, June 4 near Komasket Beach. (Darlene Lynn photo) Several cabins have been destroyed by fire off Westside Road Friday, June 4. (Arlee Ryan Harvey photo) A fire is suspected on Westside Road Friday, June 4. (Barb Byrne photo)

Several homes have been destroyed by fire off Westside Road.

The blaze was spotted shortly after 4 p.m. Friday, June 4 in the Emerald Bay area.

Four cabins and two trailers were reportedly lost on Smith Crescent.

The blaze is near Komasket Beach, just past Newport Beach. Okanagan Indian Band Fire Department is on scene and have the blaze under control as they are in mop up stage.

Another major fire in #vernonbc – Multiple cabins/trailers have been destroyed off Westside Road. The OKIB Fire Department has the fire under control and is mopping up. @VernonNews pic.twitter.com/OyluQfKoUe — Brendan Shykora (@brendanshykora) June 5, 2021

This is the third structure fire in as many days in the North Okangan after a devastating lumberyard blaze June 3 in Spallumcheen and a garage fire June 2 near Predator Ridge.

