BREAKING: Smoke and flames spotted rising below Kelowna’s Dilworth Mountain

A large plume of smoke is rising in the area behind McCurdy Place, below Dilworth Mountain.
Witnesses spotted smoke and flames at about 5:15 p.m.
Emergency crews are on scene.
It’s unclear if any structures are threatened or how the blaze started.
Breaking – a fire has been spotted in the trees between McCurdy Place and Mount Baldy Drive in #Kelowna @KelownaCapNews @BlackPressMedia video: contributed pic.twitter.com/Y27u0YHZLU
— Jordy Cunningham (@CunninghamJordy) May 15, 2023
More to come.
