RCMP responding to robbery in downtown Kelowna

The RCMP are currently responding to a robbery at a business in downtown Kelowna.

It’s not clear what is happening, however, the TD bank branch is closed and police were in the alleyway behind the building. The RCMP dog unit was also present at the scene.

The TD Bank branch posted a notice on its front doors that the location is temporarily closed due to an emergency situation.

The bank branch is located at Leon Avenue and Ellis Street.

Police on scene declined to comment.

More to come.

