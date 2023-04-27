UPDATE: Man in police custody after hostage situation in downtown Chilliwack

The area around the CIBC bank at Salish Plaza was closed off for more than two hours by police

Police say one man is in custody and the situation was safely resolved following the bank hostage situation Thursday.

Multiple armed RCMP officers had been on the scene over the lunch hour after reports of an “active police” incident at Salish Plaza in downtown Chilliwack.

The suspect was reportedly inside the CIBC branch at the 9400 block of Young Road.

Streets in the area are still blocked and RCMP officers are keeping bystanders away. One hostage was released just before 1 p.m.

More to come.

