Lorrie Blackmore, mother to the late Devon Blackmore, says she was shocked to hear Kiera Bourque’s guilty plea to manslaughter this morning in Penticton Surpreme Court. (Phil McLachlan - Western News)

Breaking: Penticton woman pleads guilty to manslaughter of boyfriend

Kiera Bourque pleaded guilty in a Penticton courtroom on Monday

Shocked, is what Lorrie Blackmore is feeling after Kiera Bourque pled guilty to manslaughter in relation to the death of her son.

There were tears in the Penticton Surpreme Court gallery this morning (Feb. 24) as Kiera Bourque submitted an unexpected guilty plea to manslaughter.

In April last year, Bourque appeared in court charged with manslaughter in the death of her 17-year-old boyfriend, Devon Blackmore. The teen died on April 2, 2017, at a Penticton residence after he was allegedly administered morphine by Bourque.

Bourque had elected for trial by jury, which was scheduled to begin on April 6, 2020.

READ MORE: Penticton woman accused of manslaughter of her boyfriend in court

“We had no idea that she was going to be pleading guilty today,” said Blackmore outside the courthouse. “That’s always been an option that she could change her plea at any time… hearing her plead guilty was a shock.”

Blackmore stood in front of the Penticton Law Courts as she spoke to media, her family members standing close by.

“For us, it’s been a long three years,” she continued. “Very emotional, up and downs.”

She explained that while she was not looking forward to sitting through a trial and hearing every minute of how Devon passed away, she was hoping to hear a jury say the words, ‘guilty’.

Blackmore further explained that manslaughter can come with a minumum sentence of community service, to a maximum of life in prison.

“I’m hopeful for time but I’m realistic that she might only get a couple years,” she said.

“We know that nothing’s going to bring Devon back,” she continued. “And we miss him every second of every day.”

As a youth Devon played minor hockey in Penticton for many years. His mother described him as “one of those all around kids” who was friends with everybody.

“He had a full life ahead of him; we have 17 years of memories. But we’ll have another 40 years with missed birthdays and missed Christmas’s,” said his mother.

“No grandkids from him.”

Blackmore said the hardest part, is looking forward without him.

The matter is set to return to Penticton Supreme Court on June 8 for sentencing.

BC Supreme Court

Lorrie Blackmore, mother to the late Devon Blackmore, says she was shocked to hear Kiera Bourque’s guilty plea to manslaughter this morning in Penticton Surpreme Court. She is seen wearing a pin dedicated to Devon. (Phil McLachlan - Western News)

