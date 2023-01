One Nelson Police Department officer has died and another is critically injured after they were caught in an avalanche near Kaslo. File photo

One Nelson police officer has died and another is critically injured after the pair were caught in an avalanche near Kaslo.

The City of Nelson announced Monday evening that two unidentified officers were snowmobiling when the incident occurred.

“The Nelson Police Board, the City of Nelson, and the Nelson Police Department offer their condolences and support to the families at this time.”

More to come…