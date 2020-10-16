(File photo)

(File photo)

UPDATE: One person wounded after gunshots ring out in Kamloops

Local schools in the vicinity have been requested to secure and hold for the time being

UPDATE: 12:52 p.m.

Columbia Street has now been reopened to traffic and schools in this vicinity are no longer on hold and secure alert.

RCMP will remain on scene investigating the incident.

______

UPDATE: 11:03 a.m.

One person is in hospital suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound after shots rang out in downtown Kamloops, Friday morning.

Police responded to in the 500 block of Columbia Street West about 7:30 a.m. but were not able to locate any suspects.

Initial reports indicate a group of individuals were seen in a parking lot when gunfire erupted. While containing the area, investigators discovered the wounded individual.

Columbia Street West is currently closed while police are on scene and RCMP confirming that there is no threat to the public.

“As a precaution, local schools in the vicinity have been requested to secure and hold for the time being until we can investigate further,” stated Sgt. Darren Michels.

RCMP may have the road closed for several hours as the search a multiple unit hotel in the area.

_______

Kamloops RCMP are currently responding to a report of multiple reports of shots fired in the area of 500 Columbia Street West.

“We are asking citizens to avoid this area for the time being as there may be a risk to the public and there will be a heavy Police presence, including road closures,” said sgt. Brandon Buliziuk, Kamloops RCMP.”

More to come.

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vernon-Monashee candidate’s campaign sign vandalized with racist, crass graffiti

Just Posted

Harwinder Sandhu, a Vernon registered nurse, is the declared NDP candidate for Vernon-Monashee in the upcoming Oct. 24 provincial election. Sandhu finished third in the North Okanagan-Shuswap riding in the 2019 federal election running under the NDP banner. (Black Press - file photo)
Vernon-Monashee candidate’s campaign sign vandalized with racist, crass graffiti

BC NDP candidate Hawrinder Sandhu says incident is “sad and hurtful,” but inspires her to keep going

Upper Bench Estate Winery’s 2019 Riesling was named wine of the year, Oct. 15. (Okanagan Wine Festivals Society)
Penticton winery takes top spot in British Columbia Lieutenant Governor’s Wine Awards

West Kelowna’s Mission Hill Winery was also honoured with a Platinum award

(File photo)
Kelowna resident falls victim to ‘Grandparent Scam’, RCMP issue warning

A ‘lawyer’ convinced victim to send money to get son out of police custody

(Kyle Geronazzo)
Meet the candidate: Kelowna-Lake Country – Kyle Geronazzo (Libertarian)

I’m running for the BC Libertarian Party because I do not believe… Continue reading

(John Janmaat)
Meet the candidate: Kelowna-Lake Country – John Janmaat (Green)

John Janmaat grew up in Chilliwack

Mail in ballot, provincial election 2020 (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
B.C. VOTES: 2020: Get those mail-in ballots in the post ASAP

All you need to know about mail-in ballots for the 2020 B.C. election

Fernando’s Pub is located in downtown Kelowna. (Contributed)
Fernando’s Pub in Kelowna to close its doors for the winter

Fernando’s staff said COVID-19 restrictions have hit the pub hard

The Sports Men’s Basketball Championship will not proceed with the cancellation of the 2021 Winter Championships. (Contributed)
Winter championships cancelled for B.C. university athletes

The decision was made with the unanimous support of U SPORTS’ board of directors

viaSport, BC Recreation and Parks Association have issued a no spectator policy for the remainder of 2020 at indoor sporting facilities in B.C. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Spectators no longer allowed at B.C. indoor sporting facilities

The decision comes after Dr. Bonnie Henry issued caution to sports teams earlier this week

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

B.C. NDP leader John Horgan and former finance minister Carole James roll out “StrongerBC,” a $1.5 billion business support plan for COVID-19, eight months after the B.C. legislature approved borrowing the money and four days before a snap election call, Sept. 17, 2020. (B.C. government photo)
Horgan on delayed tourism, small business aid: ‘It’s happening now, dude’

$300M grant program opens eight months after money approved

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Downtown Revelstoke. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
No vacancy: COVID-19 changing rental dynamics in Revelstoke

Many say it’s far harder to find housing this fall than years prior

A man charged with aggravated assault in an April 2, 2019 stabbing in Sicamous was sentenced at the Salmon Arm Law Courts on Oct. 13, 2020. (File photo)
Man under meth psychosis who stabbed mother sentenced in Shuswap

Several people witnessed 2019 stabbing in Sicamous, man apologizes to mother in court

Most Read