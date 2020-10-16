UPDATE: One person wounded after gunshots ring out in Kamloops

Local schools in the vicinity have been requested to secure and hold for the time being

UPDATE: 12:52 p.m.

Columbia Street has now been reopened to traffic and schools in this vicinity are no longer on hold and secure alert.

RCMP will remain on scene investigating the incident.

______

UPDATE: 11:03 a.m.

One person is in hospital suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound after shots rang out in downtown Kamloops, Friday morning.

Police responded to in the 500 block of Columbia Street West about 7:30 a.m. but were not able to locate any suspects.

Initial reports indicate a group of individuals were seen in a parking lot when gunfire erupted. While containing the area, investigators discovered the wounded individual.

Columbia Street West is currently closed while police are on scene and RCMP confirming that there is no threat to the public.

“As a precaution, local schools in the vicinity have been requested to secure and hold for the time being until we can investigate further,” stated Sgt. Darren Michels.

RCMP may have the road closed for several hours as the search a multiple unit hotel in the area.

_______

Kamloops RCMP are currently responding to a report of multiple reports of shots fired in the area of 500 Columbia Street West.

“We are asking citizens to avoid this area for the time being as there may be a risk to the public and there will be a heavy Police presence, including road closures,” said sgt. Brandon Buliziuk, Kamloops RCMP.”

More to come.

Daniel Taylor

Reporter, Kelowna Capital News

Follow me on Twitter