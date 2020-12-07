Princess Margaret

BREAKING: More COVID cases at Penticton high school cancels afternoon classes

Effective today, afternoon block at Maggie Secondary will be taught remotely

More COVID-19 cases at Princess Margaret Secondary has cancelled afternoon classes, effective today.

Beginning Dec. 7 through Dec. 18, Princess Margaret will not have any students in class for the afternoon block, said SD67 superintendent Todd Manuel. Busses will run at 11:30 a.m. for all students.

On Dec. 1, the Princess Margaret community received a letter about a member of the school community had tested positive for COVID-19, and that they were self-isolating at home with support from local public health teams.

Late Friday Dec. 4, Interior Health contacted the district to inform the principal that additional members of the school community had also tested positive for COVID-19.

“I know this has been a very trying time for the students and families of our school. I care very deeply not only for the health of every student of Maggie but also for their educational welfare. Right now, those two things are at odds,” said principal Roger Wiebe in a letter home to parents.

READ MORE: COVID at Pen Hi

“Mr. Manuel and I have presented a plan that we devised over the weekend in order to alleviate some of the challenges that you are facing in terms of having confidence in sending your children to school.”

All students at Maggie will have remote learning for their afternoon blocks.

The cases at Maggie appear to have happened outside of the school, said Manuel.

“Most individuals are being exposed outside the school. School safety plans have been effective in preventing the spread of COVID-19. Transmission of COVID-19 at this school, if any, has been minimal.”

“Other places outside schools, such as malls or a friend’s home, will not have the same layers of protection in place as schools and could place students more at risk for contracting the illness.”

Since the announcement of the first case, attendance has dropped at the Skaha area school, but it’s not known to what extent parents have chosen to pull their kids from school for the rest of the year.


monique.Tamminga@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Case of COVID-19 confirmed at Kelowna’s South Rutland Elementary
Next story
Lake Country elementary school reports COVID-19 case

Just Posted

Children wait using physical distancing after getting their pictures taken at picture day at St. Barnabas Catholic School during the COVID-19 pandemic in Scarborough, Ont., on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Lake Country elementary school reports COVID-19 case

Interior Health confirmed a case of the virus at Davidson Road Elementary School

Protesters gathered at Prospera Place in Kelowna on Sunday, Dec. 6, in opposition to what they called anti-farmers bills in India. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
Protesters take to Kelowna roads in support of Indian farmers

Members of the Okanagan Valley’s Punjabi community protested India’s new agricultural laws, which they say will harm farmers

South Rutland Elementary School. (Contributed)
Case of COVID-19 confirmed at Kelowna’s South Rutland Elementary

Interior Health notes the exposure date as Nov. 27

letters
Letter: Okanagan nurse frustrated by seeing hundreds of anti-maskers in Kelowna Saturday

Nurse asks them to look at sacrifices of health care workers who risk their lives everyday

Vernon's Sarah Elliman has published a new children's book, How Nick Discovered Christmas Kindness, available on Amazon as of Nov. 30, 2020. (Contributed)
Vernon woman’s new children’s book teaches the gift of Christmas kindness

Sarah Elliman’s recently published How Nick Discovered Christmas Kindness is available now

Tanya Garrett owner of Whisk Cake Company. Tanya Garrett owner of Whisk Cake Company.
TV network renovates Rutland cafe hit by COVID-19

Whisk Cake Company got a makeover this fall

Minks look out of a cage at a fur farm in the village of Litusovo, northeast of Minsk, Belarus. Some mink farmers are concerned about COVID-19 spread through their mink. There have been outbreaks in mink farms in Europe and millions of mink had to be culled. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Sergei Grits.
COVID-19 outbreak declared at B.C. mink farm

Minks can be naturally infected, and farmed minks can develop clinical illness, according to BCCDC

FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2020, file photo, a general view of Pfizer Manufacturing Belgium in Puurs, Belgium. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo, File)
COVID-19: Canada to get 249,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine in December, Trudeau says

Vaccine is still pending Health Canada approval

Princess Margaret
BREAKING: More COVID cases at Penticton high school cancels afternoon classes

Effective today, afternoon block at Maggie Secondary will be taught remotely

(Kamloops This Week)
B.C. man who bragged about his ‘new toys’ sentenced to four years for gun possession

Rintoul has about two-and-a-half years left to spend in federal custody

Culture Guard executive director Kari Simpson spoke to reporters outside the Riverside Calvary Church in Langley on Sunday, Dec. 6, to confirm in-person services were again held despite a provincial COVID-19 order to the contrary. Simpson said a ticket issued a week earlier for breaching the ban would be challenged in court. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: B.C. church defies provincial ban on in-person services for a second time

Plans legal challenge of $2,300 fine issued in November

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Before reopening after a two-month COVID-caused shutdown in May, Doc Willoughby’s underwent several renovations. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
Popular Kelowna pub closing temporarily after positive COVID-19 test

Doc Willoughby’s stated it wanted to remain ‘forthcoming and trustworthy’ by informing patrons

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Most Read