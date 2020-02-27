BREAKING: Kelowna RCMP to further investigate 13 sexual assault cases, create sexual assault unit

Recommedations come five months after it was revealed 40 % of sexual assaults were deemed ‘unfounded’

The Kelowna RCMP will be further investigating 13 sexual assault cases that were deemed “unfounded” in 2018 and 2019 and create a new sexual assault unit in response to public outcry about how the police force investigated dozens of sexual assault cases over the past two years.

The recommendation from the RCMP’s Sexual Assault Review Team (SART) comes nearly five months after the local detachment came under fire in October 2019 after Kelowna Capital News revealed nearly 40 per cent of sexual assaults reported to police were deemed “unfounded.”

“Based on the SART recommendations, any files that were identified for additional investigation will be investigated further,” states the report.

“This has already started.”

The report also stated that the RCMP will create a dedicated sexual assault unit to provide investigative support to front line officers as early as March.

“The unit will be responsible for reviewing all sexual assault files to ensure all investigations are consistent, complete, accurately documented, trauma-informed and scored correctly,” states the report.

“This team will provide Kelowna detachment with in-house expertise in sexual assault and investigative best practices, including bias awareness. These members will work closely with community partners such as the Elizabeth Fry Society (EFry) and Crown Counsel, our domestic violence unit and the new Kelowna Child Advocacy Centre (CAC).”

The report also found 29 files were incorrectly classified within the police force’s uniform crime reporting (UCR) survey and 25 files remained unfounded.

The UCR reporting system is used by all police in Canada to record the type of reported criminal offence, whether the reported crime is founded or unfounded, and if the reported crime has been concluded. This information is then shared with Statistics Canada through the Uniform Crime Reporting Survey to track crime statistics in Canada.

SART said Kelowna RCMP will be getting training in March on how to properly file cases dealing with sexual assault.