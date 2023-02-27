Breaking: Kelowna RCMP dealing with incident at Highway 97 and Cooper Road

Kelowna RCMP is asking motorists to stay away from the Highway 97 and Cooper Road area due to a police incident.
The highway is closed between Cooper and Spall roads and traffic is heavily backed up on Enterprise Way and Springfield Road.
A parking lot where a Tim’s Hortons and Moxie’s restaurant are located has been blocked off to the public.
No further details are available, however, it is described as a “developing situation.
Capital News has a reporter at the scene and will provide more information once it is available.
