Kelowna, West Kelowna and BC Wildfire Service crews are battling wildfires on both sides of Okanagan Lake, Aug. 18, 2023. (Crissy Odenbach/Facebook)

BREAKING: Evacuation orders for Kelowna’s Shayler area due to Glenmore blaze

Reception centre is open at Prospera Place, 1223 Water Street, for evacuees

Update: 9:05 a.m.

Kelowna RCMP have closed Glenmore Road between John Hindle Drive and Hilltown Drive due to wildfires in the Clinton and McKinley neighbourhoods

Original:

Evacuation orders have been issued for properties in the Shayler area of Kelowna as crews respond to fires in the Clifton and McKinley neighbourhoods.

These properties have been tactically evacuated by emergency responders.

Properties added under this evacuation order include those surrounding Hidden Lake and Still Pond:

  • Shayler Road
  • Shayler Court
  • Shayler Place
  • Private Lane access of Shayler Crt and Shayler Rd

Evacuees should register online with Emergency Support Services, and are encouraged to find temporary lodging with family and friends.

READ MORE: OKANAGAN WILDFIRES: What you need to know for Friday, Aug. 18

A reception centre has opened at Prospera Place, 1223 Water Street, for evacuees requiring a place to go overnight.

Small pets caged or leashed are permitted. ESS are available to evacuees at 9 a.m. to assist with registrations.

Residents can refer to the interactive map on the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations website to search by street address to determine if they are affected.

All other properties on evacuation alert and order in the Central Okanagan remain in place.

Residents under evacuation alert are advised to be ready to leave their homes at a moment’s notice.

They should prepare to be away for an extended period of time, make arrangements for pets and pack essential items such as medicines and important documents.

The public is asked to avoid the evacuation alert areas.

For up-to-date information on the situation, including a map, and to sign up for e-updates, visit the Central Okanagan Emergency Opertions website.

READ MORE: McDougall Creek wildfire in West Kelowna explodes to 6,800 hectares

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Breaking NewsKelownawildfire

