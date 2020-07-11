BREAKING: Amber Alert for two Quebec girls cancelled after bodies found

Romy Carpentier, 6, Norah Carpentier, 11, and their father, Martin Carpentier, missing since Wednesday

Quebec provincial police have confirmed the bodies of two sisters who were the subject of an Amber Alert have been found.

The search for Romy Carpentier, 6, and her sister, Norah Carpentier, 11, as well as their father, Martin Carpentier, picked up again Saturday morning in a Quebec City suburb, after an Amber Alert was issued this week.

Earlier in the day, a provincial police spokeswoman said police were hopeful they would find the girls alive.

Martin Carpentier remains missing.

The girls and their father are believed to have been involved in a highway accident Wednesday night in the town of Saint-Apollinaire, south of Quebec City.

Martin Carpentier’s car was found empty after the crash, and police have been searching a wooded, rural area near where it took place.

Mathieu, the police spokeswoman, said that objects were found in the woods during the search.

On Friday, the parner of Martin Carpentier released a statement, urging people to be vigilant as police searched for the trio.

#AlerteAMBER | Voici un message de Cathy Gingras, la conjointe actuelle de Martin Carpentier. Nous nous joignons à sa voix pour inciter les gens à rester vigilants afin de retrouver Norah, Romy et leur père. pic.twitter.com/16tYgMsQus — Sûreté du Québec (@sureteduquebec) July 10, 2020

More to come.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Amber Alert