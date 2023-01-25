BREAKING: 66 more potential graves identified at former residential school in B.C.’s Cariboo

The investigation continues at the site of the former St. Joseph’s Mission Residential School near Williams Lake. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) The investigation continues at the site of the former St. Joseph’s Mission Residential School near Williams Lake. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)The investigation continues at the site of the former St. Joseph’s Mission Residential School near Williams Lake. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) The investigation continues at the site of the former St. Joseph’s Mission Residential School near Williams Lake. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
The site of the former St. Joseph’s Mission Residential School as seen in March 2022. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)The site of the former St. Joseph’s Mission Residential School as seen in March 2022. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

The lead investigator in the search for unmarked graves at a former residential institution near the Williams Lake First Nation in central British Columbia says the latest phase of their work has uncovered 66 additional “reflections,” indicating children’s graves.

Whitney Spearing told a news conference that the results of Phase 2 of their investigation shows there were crimes committed against children associated with the Catholic operation of St. Joseph’s Mission.

More to come.

Breaking NewsIndigenous

Previous story
B.C. lawyer wins $37 after suing over ‘disappointing’ children’s laser tag birthday party
Next story
‘We owe it to our children’: 75,000 hectares of old growth forest conserved east of Revelstoke

Just Posted

(Photo/Kelowna Chamber YouTube)
Kelowna Chamber looking for top-notch nominees over ‘40’

The West Kelowna Warriors went 20-10-4-0 in the first half of the BCHL season and sit third in the Interior Conference. (@BCHLWarriors/Twitter)
The stretch run starts now: West Kelowna Warriors welcome Merritt to town

Caden Price will be the lone Kelowna Rockets representative at the NHL/CHL Top Prospects game on Wednesday night (Jan. 25) at the Langley Events Centre. (@kelowna_rockets/Twitter)
Kelowna Rockets defenceman shows off skating ability, ready for Top Prospects game

(@airrack/Twitter)
Morning Start: New record for world’s largest pizza