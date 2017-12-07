Break in unsolved in Lake Country

The owner of a home in a townhouse complex on the 9100 block of Glenmore Road in Lake Country called RCMP on Dec. 3 to report a break and enter, according to the Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers.

Someone had entered the home through a small basement window and rummaged around the basement, bedroom and kitchen.

Two large totes were pulled out from shelving units and the wall was scuffed at the point of entry, but nothing appeared to be missing.

If you know anything about this crime, or any other crime, call the Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS or visit www.crimestoppers.net. Information will be kept confidential and could lead to a reward of up to $2,000.

