A member of the RCMP Southeast District Emergency Response Team. Members of the team are currently at an unfolding situation in Keremeos. (Western News File photo)

A member of the RCMP Southeast District Emergency Response Team. Members of the team are currently at an unfolding situation in Keremeos. (Western News File photo)

Break-in leads to armed standoff in Keremeos

According to RCMP officers are focused on a home on 7th Avenue

A break-in caught in progress kicked off an armed standoff that is still unfolding in Keremeos according to RCMP.

An alarm was triggered at 5:27 a.m. at a home in the 100 block of 7th Avenue.

“Police attended and were able to confirm a break and enter was in progress but were alerted to the presence of firearms,” said Staff Sgt. Kris Clark, senior media relations officer with the RCMP.

Police then set up containment of the home and requested the BC RCMP Southeast District Emergency Response Team.

Comments on social media claimed that the police have focused on a well-known property on Ninth Avenue in Keremeos.

Multiple police vehicles including Emergency Response Team vehicles were seen spotted heading along Highway 97 through Penticton around noon.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

READ ALSO: Man found dead in Keremeos home, criminality suspected: RCMP

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsRCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Rain helps end Vernon dust advisory
Next story
B.C. salmon farm closure decision was necessary, says DFO amid court challenges

Just Posted

Power is out for customers between Winfield and Oyama. (Photo/BC Hydro)
Crash cuts power to 1,730 BC Hydro customers in Lake Country

West Kelowna municipal offices. (Black Press file photo)
West Kelowna’s Boucherie Road to be busy with construction of multi-use pathway

(Dave Ogilvie/Submitted)
UPDATE: 2 in custody after South Okanagan vehicle thefts lead to West Kelowna arrests

L-R: Regional District Hospital Board Chair Loyal Wooldridge, Interior Health Authority President and CEO Susan Brown, B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix, Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas, Kelowna-Mission MLA Renee Merrifield, Kelowna-Lake Country MLA Norm Letnick. (Gary Barnes/Capital News)
‘Rough week for Rutland’: Health Minister acknowledges Al Horning and Gagandeep Singh