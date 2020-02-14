The vandals broke into the facility on Thursday overnight (Photo courtesy of Google Maps)

Break-in at West Kelowna car wash causes thousands of dollars in damages

Vandals broke five windows and door at Sonic Wash Express overnight

Vandals have caused thousands of dollars in damages after they broke into Sonic Wash Express in West Kelowna on Thursday overnight.

A car wash manager said the vandals smashed five windows and a door.

The manager said the broken areas have been temporarily patched up until permanent glass is re-installed at the business in a couple days.

Despite the damages, the manager said the car wash will remain open to the public.

The manager said the vandals didn’t take anything from inside the store.

RCMP are currently investigating video footage from the incident, according to the manager.

More to come.

