Brazen theft of bronze vases from Kelowna cemetery

“It’s difficult to understand how someone could commit a crime like this”

Kelowna RCMP are questioning why someone would steal 20 bronze vases from the Kelowna Memorial Park Cemetery.

The wall-mounted vases, each about the size of a hand, were taken sometime between Feb. 6 and Feb. 15.

“It’s difficult to understand how someone could commit a crime like this and be so disrespectful towards the deceased, and their grieving loved ones,” said Const. Mike Della-Paolera, Kelowna RCMP media relations officer.

The vases, which were secured by an adhesive, are for people to place flowers for their loved ones. The cemetery gates are locked at night, however, it can still be accessed by foot.

Anyone who may have any information is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP detachment at 250-762-3300 and reference the file number 2023-8573.

