Brazen theft from Kelowna liquor store

A man allegedly stole cash from Urban Liquor Store on Gordon Drive

Have you seen this man? Image: Urban Liquor Store.

RCMP and the owners of Urban Liquor Store are searching for a man who allegedly stole an undisclosed amount of money.

The alleged theft happened just before 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 13.

According to the owners of the liquor store, a man allegedly lunged over the counter and grabbed money from the till before fleeing the scene.

Police searched the area of 1100-block of Gordon Drive but were unable to locate the suspect.

The suspect is described as:

Caucasian man

Approximately 6 feet- 2 inches

Scruffy red beard

Wearing a camouflage-patterned winter jacket

The investigation remains ongoing at this time.

READ MORE: RCMP catch alleged bank robber in Rutland

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

theft