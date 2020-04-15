Braking device swiped from Shuswap zipline company

A Zipstop braking unit, useful only to zipline companies, was stolen from Chase’s Treetop Flyers sometime between April 13 and 14. The company is appealing to the public for the return of the device. (Contributed)

A Shuswap zipline company is seeking the public’s help in returning a stolen braking device that is essential to their operation.

In his report to the RCMP, Ron Betts of Treetop Flyers in Chase, B.C., said the theft is believed to have occurred sometime between April 13 and 14 from one of two storage containers on property near the Chase Plaza mall.

“When I arrived at the site, I observed the door keep (the part that gets padlocked) had been ground off,” Betts stated in his report. “The additional padlock, which secured a chain through both doors, was also ground off and laying on the ground in front of the container.”

Among the items stolen were several piece of PETZL rescue equipment and a Makita drill. But the stolen item of greatest value to Treetop Flyers was a Zipstop braking unit. Used on their fastest line, Betts said the unit cannot be replaced easily or cheaply, though it would have no resale value.

“This unit has no additional uses, other than in the zipline industry,” said Betts. “It has detailed service records, there would be no resale value as any buyer would easily be able to track the previous owner and service history of the unit.”

Anyone with any information about the theft may contact the Chase RCMP at 250-679-322.

Betts would be especially grateful for the return of the Zipstop unit.

”We’re basically appealing for the device to be be dropped in a public place and for people to be on the lookout for anyone trying to sell rescue equipment or climbing gear,” Betts said in an email to the Observer. “The Zipstop braking device is replaceable but is an essential piece of equipment for us. We’re unable to open without it.”

