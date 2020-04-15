A Zipstop braking unit, useful only to zipline companies, was stolen from Chase’s Treetop Flyers sometime between April 13 and 14. The company is appealing to the public for the return of the device. (Contributed)

Braking device swiped from Shuswap zipline company

Chase’s Treetop Flyers appeals to public for return of Zipstop unit

A Shuswap zipline company is seeking the public’s help in returning a stolen braking device that is essential to their operation.

In his report to the RCMP, Ron Betts of Treetop Flyers in Chase, B.C., said the theft is believed to have occurred sometime between April 13 and 14 from one of two storage containers on property near the Chase Plaza mall.

“When I arrived at the site, I observed the door keep (the part that gets padlocked) had been ground off,” Betts stated in his report. “The additional padlock, which secured a chain through both doors, was also ground off and laying on the ground in front of the container.”

Among the items stolen were several piece of PETZL rescue equipment and a Makita drill. But the stolen item of greatest value to Treetop Flyers was a Zipstop braking unit. Used on their fastest line, Betts said the unit cannot be replaced easily or cheaply, though it would have no resale value.

Read more: Chase attraction offers high-flying thrills

Read more: Police seek suspects after solar panels swiped

“This unit has no additional uses, other than in the zipline industry,” said Betts. “It has detailed service records, there would be no resale value as any buyer would easily be able to track the previous owner and service history of the unit.”

Anyone with any information about the theft may contact the Chase RCMP at 250-679-322.

Betts would be especially grateful for the return of the Zipstop unit.

”We’re basically appealing for the device to be be dropped in a public place and for people to be on the lookout for anyone trying to sell rescue equipment or climbing gear,” Betts said in an email to the Observer. “The Zipstop braking device is replaceable but is an essential piece of equipment for us. We’re unable to open without it.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

theft

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canadians must still wait weeks to see if COVID-19 rules can be loosened: Trudeau
Next story
B.C. doing better on COVID-19, Premier John Horgan says

Just Posted

Flames and smoke rising from Kelowna garage

Fire crews are on scene of a blaze on Cameron Avenue

First COVID-19 death confirmed in Interior Health region

The man who died was in his 60s, recovering at home

Average Kelowna rent up slightly despite pandemic

Average one-bedroom apartment in Kelowna will cost $1,420 monthly, up 1.4 per cent from last month

Kelowna toddler battling for her life, diagnosed with rare inflammatory disorder

Abigail Lyons, 2, was diagnosed with transverse myelitis, fighting for life in BC Children’s Hospital

COVID-19 concerns prompt over 200 complaints to Kelowna bylaw

Bylaw has received over 200 complaints since provincial orders allowed its officers to support enforcement

B.C. records 44 new COVID-19 cases, three new deaths

Death was a man in his 60s who had been recovering at home in Interior Health

Grass fire on Trans-Canada Highway near Chase

Residents called the fire department after seeing rising smoke

Trudeau announces pay top-up for essential workers, expands emergency benefit

People who make some income will be able to qualify

B.C. prepares to host regional COVID-19 ‘virtual town halls’

One in each health authority, hosted by local MLAs

Summerland business leaders look to recovery

COVID-19 pandemic continues, but entrepreneurs are planning for the future

Emergency doctors urged to avoid drugs used to ventilate COVID-19 patients

The association warned Canada’s shortage could become critical in weeks

Braking device swiped from Shuswap zipline company

Chase’s Treetop Flyers appeals to public for return of Zipstop unit

Train catches fire in Revelstoke

The event occured April 11

VIDEO: Golden Eagle released in Kootenays after being saved from poisoning

The eagle was discovered in February near Nelson

Most Read