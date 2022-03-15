Boyd Autobody charity car show back for 2022 in Kelowna

The event will take place on Father’s Day

The Boyd Autobody and Glass Father’s Day charity car show is back for 2022.

The family-friendly event will be taking place on Sunday, June 19 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at City Park in Kelowna. They expect this year’s event to be bigger and better than the past with more cars, entertainment, and food vendors.

“I wish I could tell you how excited everyone at Boyd is to be bringing the car show back,” says Boyd Autobody & Glass General Manager Methal Abougoush. “This event means so much to us and so much to the community. We are proud to be a part of it. We’ve been patient and we can’t wait for June 19.”

The event didn’t happen in the last two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic. At the last event in 2019, more than 630 vehicles were on display and more than 37,000 people attended.

Despite the previous two cancellations, Boyd has raised more than $142,000 through sponsors, associates, and volunteers over the last five years. The money goes to the Child Advocacy Centre, which helps children with healing from abuse and neglect.

Boyd announced more details will come out later, including the chance to win a new Mustang convertible.

Car registration is now open and advanced registration is recommended. To register, volunteer, donate or learn more, visit www.bringittoboyd.com.

READ MORE: City of Kelowna driving transit study for the Mission

READ MORE: 22 new adult substance-use beds, complex care housing coming to Okanagan

@cunninghamjordy

jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Car ShowsKelowna